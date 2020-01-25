Citigroup Increases Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target to $35.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

EPZM stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.40. 3,890,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.68. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

