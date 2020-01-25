Citigroup Boosts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $140.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.37.

FISV stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.84. 1,736,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,412. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $14,297,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $7,325,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

