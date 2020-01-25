Citigroup Boosts Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $169.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $152.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.71.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.92. 2,358,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $150.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average of $134.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.