Cimic Group (ASX:CIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.00

Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:CIM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$28.00 ($19.86) and last traded at A$28.08 ($19.91), with a volume of 1220419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$34.98 ($24.81).

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of A$35.14.

About Cimic Group (ASX:CIM)

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

