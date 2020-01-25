Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $263.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $221.00 to $263.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.38.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $6.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.01. 1,882,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.02. Cigna has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $214.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cigna by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.