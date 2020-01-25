Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 15.98%.

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $36.14. 38,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $37.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 90.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 143,294 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 251.1% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 85,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 61,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 38.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

