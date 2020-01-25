Chronobank (TIME) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Chronobank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00012631 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chronobank has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chronobank has a total market capitalization of $748,510.00 and $51,588.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank’s genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io . The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.