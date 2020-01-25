Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $825.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $803.00 to $825.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $820.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $869.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $519.09 and a twelve month high of $887.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $845.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $809.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $22,640,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

