China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,497,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 1,673,739 shares.The stock last traded at $0.89 and had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

