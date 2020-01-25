China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.75

China Everbright International Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHFFF shares. ValuEngine lowered China Everbright International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised China Everbright International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77.

China Everbright International Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions in the People's Republic of China, Germany, Poland, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation; Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation; Greentech Project Construction and Operation; and Others.

