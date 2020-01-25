Chiliz (CHZ) Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $26.12 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.03084258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00201237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

