Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $137.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.87.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,918,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,186. The stock has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron has a one year low of $110.42 and a one year high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.