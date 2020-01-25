Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.22 (Hold) from the nine brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners’ rating score has declined by 4.2% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $42.71 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cheniere Energy Partners an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:CQP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 256,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,869. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

