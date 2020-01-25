ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT Raised to $60.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCXI. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.14.

CCXI stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. 576,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,363. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 2.28. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. On average, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $10,586,683.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 99,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,440.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $55,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

