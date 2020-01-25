Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.20, approximately 183,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 239,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Gary Potthoff purchased 10,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,707.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

