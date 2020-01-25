Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $42,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,212,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,275. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

