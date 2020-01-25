Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $155.30 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $116.90 and a twelve month high of $161.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.78 and its 200 day moving average is $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $205,707.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,738.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

