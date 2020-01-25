Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Shares Up 8.2%

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.72, 779,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 191% from the average session volume of 267,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYOU. ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Changyou.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

The company has a market cap of $570.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the second quarter worth $121,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 46.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

