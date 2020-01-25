Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSBR. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Champions Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Champions Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of Champions Oncology stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 53,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,161. Champions Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Champions Oncology will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Champions Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Champions Oncology (CSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.