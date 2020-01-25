Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Champions Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Champions Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of CSBR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. Champions Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Champions Oncology will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSBR. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Champions Oncology by 51.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

