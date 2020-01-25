Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 296,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 163,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 127,403 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $5,702,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 50.7% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

