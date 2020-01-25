Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. 1,407,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,839. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $177,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,937 shares of company stock worth $493,649. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 67,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 28,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after buying an additional 195,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

