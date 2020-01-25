Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $5.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDEV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.28.

Shares of CDEV stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 11,828,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,243. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $999.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at $119,256.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

