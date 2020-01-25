Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.32. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 9,104 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDX. ValuEngine raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.39.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 1,119.84%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 367,179 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 192,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 37,820 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

