Ccore (CCO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Ccore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $21,488.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

