CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.41.

Shares of CBL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. 2,177,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,144. The company has a market cap of $173.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.54. CBL & Associates Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. Analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 38,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

