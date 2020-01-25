Carry 1-Day Volume Reaches $655,963.00 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Carry has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Carry token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $655,963.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.94 or 0.05532869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033545 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,411,551,645 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

