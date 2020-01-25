Carrefour (EPA:CA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.63 ($20.50).

Shares of CA stock traded up €0.67 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €15.29 ($17.78). The stock had a trading volume of 7,687,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($27.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.83.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

