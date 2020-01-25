Carnarvon Petroleum (ASX:CVN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.34. Carnarvon Petroleum shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 2,927,981 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $531.22 million and a PE ratio of -56.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.40.

Carnarvon Petroleum Company Profile (ASX:CVN)

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Phoenix project located in the Bedout Sub-basin within the greater Roebuck Basin; Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

