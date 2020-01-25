Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from to in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.38.

NYSE:CSL opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $106.19 and a 1 year high of $164.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $701,457.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,954,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $8,835,189. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

