Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 247.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,812,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,858.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after purchasing an additional 653,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 182,475 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $844,014.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,189. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

NYSE:CSL opened at $156.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.38. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.19 and a 12 month high of $164.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.