Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.40 ($66.74).

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €55.45 ($64.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.97. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.62 ($37.93) and a fifty-two week high of €56.60 ($65.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

