Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Receives C$342.30 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$342.30.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$325.00 to C$365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

CP traded up C$1.42 on Wednesday, reaching C$343.48. 254,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,247. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$259.99 and a twelve month high of C$349.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$335.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$313.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3490485 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total value of C$1,802,090.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$233,680.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

