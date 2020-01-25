Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

CM opened at $82.86 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

