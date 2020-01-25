Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Calmare Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:CTTC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.13. Calmare Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain.

