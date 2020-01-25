Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.34, approximately 19,494,118 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 17,639,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $762.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 394,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.3% during the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 40,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 33.3% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

