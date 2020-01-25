Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.75.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.82. 124,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,941. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.07. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,996,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,263,000 after acquiring an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

