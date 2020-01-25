CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAI. Cowen downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CAI International in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CAI International stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 46,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,369. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. CAI International has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $492.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.12). CAI International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CAI International by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in CAI International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CAI International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CAI International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

