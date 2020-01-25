C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $95.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.09.

CHRW stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

