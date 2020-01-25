Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stake Raised by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,832,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,521,000 after acquiring an additional 393,356 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 348,651 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,988,000 after purchasing an additional 425,225 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 5,782,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,091,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,255,000 after purchasing an additional 149,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.37. 1,184,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

