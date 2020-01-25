Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price at $72.91

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 454,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,027. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.24 EPS for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.