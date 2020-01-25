Brokerages Set Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) PT at C$12.63

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.63.

Several research firms recently commented on VII. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of VII traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,588. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.99 and a 1 year high of C$11.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.65.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$680.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$677.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

