Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Target Price at $156.67

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.67.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MOH traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.57. 250,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $159.00.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
