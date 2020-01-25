Brokerages Set Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Target Price at €11.60

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.60 ($13.48).

Several analysts have recently commented on LEO shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of LEO stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €9.36 ($10.88). 113,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.36. Leoni has a 52-week low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a 52-week high of €34.70 ($40.35).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

