Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target at $160.88

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,300. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.33. 330,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,328. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

