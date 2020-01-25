Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT at $62.50

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at $139,053,057.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $186,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,113. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.