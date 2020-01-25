Brokerages Set China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Target Price at $13.20

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.
CHU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 373,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Unicom has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.