Brokerages Set China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Target Price at $13.20

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

CHU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 373,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Unicom has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 64.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after buying an additional 1,250,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 20.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,233,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,342,000 after buying an additional 379,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 138,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 106,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,348,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 72,104 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

