Brokerages Set Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Price Target at GBX 92.71

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 94.93 ($1.25).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNA. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Centrica stock traded up GBX 0.66 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 91.26 ($1.20). 24,427,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

