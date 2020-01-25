Brokerages Expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to Post $0.30 EPS

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $43.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $119,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 15,475 shares of company stock worth $545,227 over the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,892,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 197.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,060. The stock has a market cap of $473.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.