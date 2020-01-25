Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.07.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.79. The company had a trading volume of 764,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.90. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $128,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

